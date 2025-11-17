Ex-Penguins Forward Heating Up With Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks picked up a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 16. Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Drew O'Connor chipped in during the Canucks' victory, as he scored at the 5:51 mark of the third period to give Vancouver a 4-2 lead.

This is just the latest strong game from O'Connor, as the former Penguins forward has been heating up as of late with the Canucks. In his last five games with the Pacific Division club, the Chatham, New Jersey native has recorded three goals and one assist.

O'Connor is more known for his two-way play, but the former Penguins forward is certainly showing that he can produce solid offense right now. With his strong stretch of play, O'Connor now has five goals, four assists, and nine points in 20 games so far this season with the Canucks.

In five seasons with the Penguins from 2020-21 to 2024-25, O'Connor recorded 30 goals, 36 assists, 66 points, 121 blocks, and 185 hits. His time with the Penguins ended when he was traded by the Penguins with defenseman Marcus Pettersson to the Canucks in February of this past season.