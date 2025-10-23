Ex-Penguins Forward's Strong Game Cut Short By Injury

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker had a strong 2024-25 season with the Buffalo Sabres. In 73 games this past campaign with the Sabres, Zucker scored 21 goals and set a new career high with 32 assists. This helped him land a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension with the Sabres back in March.

Zucker has also been off to a solid start to the 2025-26 season with Buffalo. In seven games so far this campaign with the Sabres, he has recorded four goals, one assist, and 11 hits. This included him scoring a goal in the Sabres' most recent contest against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 22.

Yet, unfortunately for Zucker, his solid performance against the Red Wings was cut short. This is because the former Penguin left the contest early after suffering an upper-body injury. His injury also limited him to just 8:28 of ice time during the game.

The Sabres will now be hoping that Zucker does not need to miss time after suffering his injury, as he is a very important part of their forward group. However, at this time, an update on Zucker has not been announced just yet.

Zucker spent four seasons with the Penguins from 2019-20 to 2022-23, where he recorded 50 goals, 45 assists, 95 points, 350 hits, and a minus-15 rating.