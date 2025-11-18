Ex-Penguins Goalie Having Strong Start To Season

Former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith had a strong first season with the Dallas Stars in 2024-25. In 27 games with the Central Division club, he recorded a 14-8-2 record, a .915 save percentage, a 2.59 goals-against average, and two shutouts. With this, he certainly worked well as the Stars' backup this past season.

Now, DeSmith is once again being reliable for the Stars early on during the 2025-26 season.

In six games so far this season with the Stars, DeSmith has recorded a 4-1-1 record, a .913 save percentage, and a 2.29 goals-against average. He has also been heating up as the season carries on.

During his most recent appearance on Nov. 13 against the Montreal Canadiens, DeSmith recorded a 24-save shutout. This was after he stopped 30 out of 31 shots against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 9. With this, there is no question that the former Penguin has been on his game big time as of late.

DeSmith will now be looking to stay hot with the Stars as the season rolls on. He has undoubtedly been doing his job for the Stars so far this campaign.

In 134 games over five seasons with the Penguins, DeSmith had a 58-44-12 record, a .912 save percentage, 2.81 goals-against average, and nine shutouts.