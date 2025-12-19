Ex-Penguins Goalie Suffers Injury With Oilers

Former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was forced to the leave the Edmonton Oilers' Dec. 18 contest against the Boston Bruins early after suffering an injury.

While speaking to reporters, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch shared that he is unsure how serious Jarry's injury is.

This is certainly tough news for Jarry, but especially when noting that he is just getting his Oilers tenure started. The Penguins, of course, traded him and forward Sam Poulin to the Oilers just last week in exchange for goalie Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick.

Since being traded to the Oilers, Jarry has posted a 3-0-0 record, a .887 save percentage, and a 3.08 goals-against average in three games. This is after he had a 9-3-1 record, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.66 goals-against average in 14 games for the Penguins this season before the trade.

It would certainly be bad news for the Oilers if Jarry ends up needing to miss a good amount of time, as he is now their clear No. 1 goaltender. Yet, at this point, an update on the former Penguins goalie has yet to be provided.

In 307 games over 10 seasons with the Penguins, Jarry posted a 161-100-32 record, a 2.74 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage.