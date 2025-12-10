Ex-Penguins PTO Addition Finds New Home

Back in September, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Robby Fabbri to a professional tryout (PTO). Fabbri participated in their training camp and preseason, but the Penguins released him from his PTO without offering him a contract.

Earlier this month, Fabbri then landed a PTO with the Florida Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Now, after posting one goal and one assist with Charlotte, Fabbri has landed an NHL contract, but not with Florida.

The St. Louis Blues have announced that they have signed Fabbri to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. With this, Fabbri is back with the organization he kicked off his NHL career with.

Fabbri will now be looking to have a bounce-back season with the Blues after a tough 2024-25 campaign with the Anaheim Ducks. In 44 games with the Ducks this past season, he recorded eight goals, eight assists, and 16 points. This was after he had 18 goals and 32 points in 68 games for the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24.

In 442 career NHL games split between the Blues, Red Wings, and Ducks, Fabbri has posted 106 goals, 110 assists, and 216 points.