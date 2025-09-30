Former Penguins' First-Round Pick Waived By Rangers

On Monday, former Pittsburgh Penguins' defenseman Derrick Pouliot was placed on waivers by the New York Rangers.

Pouliot, 31, was drafted eighth overall by the Penguins in the 2012 NHL Draft after a standout campaign with the Portland Winterhawks, where he put up 11 goals and 59 points in 72 games. Pittsburgh drafted him in hopes that he would become an elite, two-way, play-driving defenseman.

Unfortunately, things never translated for Pouliot at the NHL level. In his first three NHL seasons with the Penguins from 2014-17, Pouliot played a combined 67 games and put up a total of two goals and 14 points. He was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in the summer of 2017, where he spent two seasons before signing as a free agent with the St. Louis Blues.

He has spent the past four seasons with four different teams, and he signed a two-year contract with the Rangers this summer. Pouliot has played in only 26 NHL games since signing with St. Louis, and he has eight goals and 54 points - as well as a minus-31 rating - in 226 career NHL games.

