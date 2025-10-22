Former Penguins Forward Hits Waiver Wire

The Utah Mammoth have announced that they have placed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Andrew Agozzino on waivers. In addition, the Mammoth noted that Agozzino will be sent down to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, if he clears waivers.

Agozzino has played in two games this season with the Mammoth, where he has recorded zero points, one block, four hits, and an even plus/minus rating. This is the first time that he has played at the NHL level since the 2022-23 season, when he was a member of the San Jose Sharks.

Agozzino spent all this past season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls, where he recorded 26 goals, 38 assists, 64 points, and a plus-4 rating.

Agozzino played in 17 games with Pittsburgh during the 2019-20 season, where he recorded two assists, four penalty minutes, five blocks, and 19 hits. He also posted 14 goals, 19 assists, 33 points, and a plus-5 rating in 37 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2019-20.