Former Penguins Forward Missing Time With Injury

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Cody Glass is set to miss some time.

While speaking to Amanda Stein, New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe shared that Glass will be out for "some time" due to injury. In addition, Keefe noted that Glass' injury is not day-to-day and that the team is hopeful that he will be out for "no more than a couple of weeks."

Glass has appeared in six games so far this season with the Devils, where he has recorded two goals, two blocks, three hits, six penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he re-signed with the Devils on a two-year, $5 million contract this off-season.

Glass was acquired by the Penguins during the 2024 NHL off-season from the Nashville Predators. From there, he played in 51 games with the Penguins during the 2024-25 season, where he posted four goals, 11 assists, 15 points, and 43 hits.

Glass' time with the Penguins ended at the 2025 NHL trade deadline when he was dealt to the Devils.