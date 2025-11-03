Former Penguins Goalie Leaves KHL Team

During the off-season, former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Louis Domingue signed a one-year contract with Sibir Novosibirsk of the KHL. This was after he spent the majority of the 2024-25 season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he posted a 7-20-1 record, a .896 save percentage, and a 3.32 goals-against average.

However, Domingue's time with Sibir Novosibirsk has now come to an end. The KHL club has announced that Domingue has left the club due to "family reasons."

Domingue appeared in 11 games this season with Sibir Novosibirsk, where he recorded a 0-9-2 record, a .892 save percentage, and a 3.83 goals-against average.

Ex-NHL Goalie Leaves KHL Club ‘Due To Family Reasons’

Domingue spent the 2021-22 season with the Penguins organization. He made two appearances for Pittsburgh during that campaign, where he posted a 1-0-0 record, a .952 save percentage, and a 2.02 goals-against average. He spent the bulk of the year down in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, however, posting a 10-9-2 record, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.41 goals-against average.