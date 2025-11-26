Former Penguins Goalie Signs With New Team

Earlier this month, former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Louis Domingue had his contract terminated with Sibir Novosibirsk of the KHL due to family reasons. Now, he has found his new home.

The Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) have announced that they have signed Domingue for the remainder of the season.

Domingue appeared in 11 games this season with Sibir Novosibirsk this season before being released, where he posted a 0-9-2 record, a 3.83 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage. Now, he will be looking to bounce back after signing with the Checkers from here.

Domingue spent the 2021-22 season with the Penguins organization. In two regular-season games for Pittsburgh that season, the 2010 fifth-round pick posted a 1-1-0 record, a .952 save percentage, and a 2.02 goals-against average. However, he spent most of that season with Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In 22 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2021-22, he recorded a 10-9-2 record, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.41 goals-against average.

Domingue also played in six playoff games for Pittsburgh in 2022, where he posted a 3-3-0 record, a .898 save percentage, and a 3.65 goals-against average.