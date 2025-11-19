Former Penguins Star Has Huge Game

Former Pittsburgh Penguins star Jake Guentzel is continuing to shine with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 31-year-old forward has been having a strong start to the season with the Lightning, and he only built on that during their most recent contest against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 18.

Guentzel put together a big night for the Lightning against the Devils, as he scored three goals in the matchup. With this, the former Penguins forward has now recorded 11 goals and 20 points in 19 games this season with the Lightning. With numbers like these, there is no question that Guentzel is making a major impact with the Bolts early on this season.

Seeing Guentzel put up strong offensive totals with the Lightning is not surprising in the slightest. He undoubtedly did the same during his days with the Penguins, as he posted 219 goals, 247 assists, 466 points, and a plus-53 rating in 503 games with Pittsburgh from 2016-17 to 2023-24.

Guentzel will now be looking to stay red-hot with the Lightning as the season rolls on. Clearly, he is feeling it right now, as evidenced by him recording a hat trick against the Devils.