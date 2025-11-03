Former Penguins Star Is Continuing To Thrive

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up a 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 1. With this, the Bolts have now won each of their last five games after a very tough start to the season.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel was a huge reason why the Lightning kept their winning steak alive against Utah, as he had a big performance.

Guentzel first recorded the primary assist on Anthony Cirelli's second-period goal. It was a nice assist, too, as Guentzel set up Cirelli with a nice backhand feed in front.

Then, at the 12:06 mark of the third period, Guentzel scored the game-winning goal for the Lightning. After securing the puck in the offensive zone, Guentzel skated it around Utah's net before firing it past Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka.

With this strong performance, Guentzel now has five goals, seven assists, 12 points, and a plus-1 rating in 12 games. With numbers like these, there is no question that the former Penguin is off to a nice start this season with the Lightning.