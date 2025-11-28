Former Penguins Star Is Dominating Right Now

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up a big 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 28. Without much surprise, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel played a notable role in the Bolts' win.

Guentzel had a strong game for the Lightning against the Red Wings, as he scored a goal and recorded an assist. This is just the latest impressive performance from Guentzel, as the former Penguin has been red-hot for the Lightning.

With his two-point performance against the Red Wings, Guentzel has now recorded eight goals and 16 points over his last 13 games. This includes him posting four points over his last two games alone. With numbers like these, it is clear that Guentzel is feeling it right now for the Lightning.

With his hot stretch of play, Guentzel has now recorded 13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points, and a plus-4 rating in 24 games this season with the Lightning. This is after he had 41 goals and 80 points in 80 games with the Lightning in 2024-25.

Guentzel was certainly an impactful offensive contributor during his time with the Penguins, and he undoubtedly is for the Lightning right now, too.