Former Penguins Star Is On Fire Right Now

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel had a strong first season with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2024-25. In 80 games with the Atlantic Division club this past campaign, he scored a career-high 41 goals and recorded 80 points. With this, there is no question that Guentzel lived up to the hype during his first year in Tampa.

Now, Guentzel has been off to a hot start with the Lightning so far in 2025-26.

In eight games this campaign, Guentzel has recorded four goals, five assists, and nine points. However, he has been heating up even more as of late, as he has scored three goals over his last two games. The former Penguin is also on a three-game point streak, so he is undoubtedly making an impact for the Lightning right now. It will now be interesting to see how he builds on his hot streak from here.

Guentzel certainly demonstrated during his days with the Penguins that he is a major difference-maker when playing at his best. In 503 games over eight seasons with the Penguins from 2016-17 to 2023-24, he recorded 219 goals, 247 assists, 466 points, and a plus-53 rating. This included him recording a career-high 84 points in 76 games with the Penguins during the 2021-22 season.