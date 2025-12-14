How Ex-Penguins Tristan Jarry Performed In Oilers Debut

After being a big name in the rumor mill, Tristan Jarry's time with the Pittsburgh Penguins came to an end earlier this week when he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers. Now, the Oilers are hoping that Jarry will provide them with a much-needed upgrade between the pipes.

Edmonton fans got their first look at Jarry on Dec. 13, as the former Penguins made his Oilers debut in the club's Dec. 13 matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the end, it is fair to say that Jarry did his job for the Oilers in the contest.

Jarry saved 25 out of 28 shots he faced, helping lead the Oilers to a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. While the Oilers' offense certainly showed up in this contest, Jarry helped the Oilers pick up a win against the Maple Leafs with his solid game.

Overall, Jarry had a solid first game as a member of the Oilers. The former Penguin will now be looking to build off picking up his first win as an Oiler from here.