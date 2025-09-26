'I'm Happy It All Worked Out': Fleury, Teammates Relish Chance To Share Ice One Last Time

Normally, NHL training camp is an all-business kind of affair, and that's exactly how it's been at Pittsburgh Penguins' camp this year.

That is, until a certain Penguins' legend waltzed into the rink at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pa. for practice on Friday.

"It’s been a few years, you know?" said Marc-Andre Fleury - the aforementioned Penguins' legend - after practice. "But it didn’t feel like it. It’s so good to see the guys, obviously, and you guys [the media], and other staff members are still the same... so, definitely very fortunate to be able to come back for a couple days.”

And players, coaches, and media weren't the only ones who got to see the 40-year-old goaltender - who officially called it a career at the end of his 2024-25 campaign with the Minnesota Wild - take the ice for one last practice.

Fans showed up in droves. Parking lots were full. There was a line outside of the facility prior to the morning skate that preceded practice. There were cheers every time Fleury made a save and groans every time any one of the Penguins' players scored on him.

There is so much love between Fleury, his teammates, and the city of Pittsburgh, and it's a bond that hasn't faded since 2003 - even with an eight-year absence between now and his last appearance as a Penguin in 2017. Ultimately, the chance to play for that bond one last time is what made him want to do it, even given some initial hesitation after Penguins' GM and POHO Kyle Dubas approached him about signing the paid tryout (PTO) contract - which he did end up signing on Sept. 12 with the Penguins - at the end of last season.

"I was like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like I’ve said goodbye, like, 17 times already to everybody’, you know?" Fleury said. "I was a little banged up, too, after the season. I wasn’t planning on working out or skating.

He continued: "We talked a few weeks back... and I was like, yeah, it’d be fun and come in and spend some time with the guys, the staff, and see the fans, you know? I miss them, too. I’m happy it all worked out.”

It seems, too, that it worked out for just about everyone. Fleury brings an energy to the rink - as he is known to do - that simply just fills a room. It was all smiles for pretty much the entirety of practice, and especially for his longtime pals in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

“Just trying to enjoy it," Crosby said. "You know, you [practice with him], like, hundreds of times, a thousand times, and you take it for granted. To get a chance to do that today was a lot of fun.”

There was even a moment before the main practice when the veterans were all taking turns and shooting pucks in Fleury's direction five-on-zero in the offensive zone. They kept passing the puck around and trying to get pucks past Fleury, and Crosby was fed a pass in the right circle. He walked in a bit and fired, with Fleury making a barrel save with his toe.

However, Crosby made sure to clear the air with the media post-practice about what happened with the rebound off of Fleury's toe.

"The one where I batted it out of the air and scored? That's the one you're talking about?" Crosby said, smiling. "Yeah, it was a good initial save, for sure."

The quips didn't end there, either. They never do with Fleury around, and he got a good one of his own in, too. During the practice session, Fleury had the chance to chat with Penguins' goaltending prospects Sergei Murashov and Filip Larsson, and when asked what was said and what advice he would give to the young netminders, he remained deadpan.

"You better try hard because I'm coming to take your spot," he said in response before cracking a smile and adding that he wished them luck this season.

And what would a visit from Fleury be without a good prank or two? Not only did Fleury put "29" stickers on Letang's and Crosby's cars in the parking lot, his son also pranked his own father as well as Malkin prior to practice by placing little wind-up cockroach toys in their equipment.

It's those little things that make Fleury so endearing to everyone around him. And Crosby hopes that some of the younger players in the locker room can take his demeanor and the way he carries himself - as well as the effort he puts into building relationships - as lessons for themselves.

Even if Fleury is in town for just a few short days, that is.

"I think that just observing someone like that… obviously, everyone’s got to be themselves, you know?" Crosby said. "It’s gonna be hard to be another Marc-Andre Fleury, but I think just seeing the compete that he brings to practice, the enthusiasm, the bond that he has with the guys that he’s played with and how unique that that is… that’s a part of our culture, and that’s something that I think is special.

"So, hopefully, they can see that, and just get to meet him, get to know him, and see what a great person he is above and beyond all the stuff that he’s accomplished.”

