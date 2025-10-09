Islanders At Penguins Preview: Penguins Looking To Spoil Matthew Schaefer's NHL Debut

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try and get to 2-0-0 this season when they host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

This will be the home opener for the Penguins after they defeated the New York Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday. The Penguins did a great job limiting the Rangers' offensive attack and hardly gave up any prime scoring chances. Justin Brazeau scored two goals in the win, including the game-winner at the end of the first period. Blake Lizotte also added a goal at the end of the third period to ice the game.

There will be a couple of lineup changes for the Penguins on Thursday, including one up front. Filip Hallander is set to make his season debut on the third line with Benjamin Kindel and Tommy Novak. Philip Tomasino was rotating on the fourth line during Wednesday's practice and could be the odd-man out for Hallander.

Tristan Jarry will also replace Arturs Silovs in goal after Silovs recorded a shutout against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the expected lines and pairings:

Forwards

Koivunen-Crosby-Rakell

Mantha-Malkin-Brazeau

Novak-Kindel-Hallander

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensemen

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Jones-Brunicke

Goaltenders

Jarry

Silovs

The Penguins will get to go against 2025 first overall pick Matthew Schaefer in this contest. He made the Islanders' 23-man roster out of training camp and is set to play on the third pair with Scott Mayfield.

The Islanders won three of the four meetings against the Penguins last year and have won seven of the last 10 regular season games against them.

Puck drop for Thursday's game will be at 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!