Jonathan Drouin Suspended One Game For Cross-Check On Penguins Forward Connor Dewar

New York Islanders forward Jonathan Drouin scored in the Islanders' 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but was also assessed a five-minute major.

He got assessed the major penalty with less than 30 seconds left in the third period after he cross-checked Penguins forward Connor Dewar in the face. Drouin had a phone hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Friday and was suspended one game for the play.

Drouin's cross-check gifted the Penguins a power play to end the game, and they were able to run the clock out (for the most part). Mathew Barzal got a late shorthanded chance on Tristan Jarry, but the latter was able to come up with the save.

Drouin will miss the Islanders' next game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday before he's eligible to come back against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

The Penguins will try and get to 3-0-0 this season when they play the New York Rangers again on Saturday. They already beat the Rangers in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, 3-0.

