The 2026 Winter Olympics are just under six months away, and for the first time since 2014, NHL players will have the opportunity to represent their countries on the world stage. The tournament will take place from February 11 to 22 in Milan, Italy.

It's the main event, following the "appetizer" that fans got this past February in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Pittsburgh Penguins fans are well aware that Sidney Crosby will be the captain of Team Canada in Milan as he pursues his third Olympic Gold. He guided Canada to the 4 Nations Face-Off title earlier this year and has also guided his country to a Gold Medal in the World Championships, World Juniors, and World Cup of Hockey.

Outside of Crosby, Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs will represent Team Latvia after he was one of six players named to the roster in mid-June. Silovs led Latvia to its first Bronze Medal at the 2023 World Championships and will be a tough out at the Olympics since the team is pesky.

Team Sweden will also be at the Olympics after participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off and will be one of the favorites to win it all, thanks to its depth at every position. Penguins forward Rickard Rakell and defenseman Erik Karlsson played for Sweden in February and looked really solid. They will be options for Sweden in Milan, but will they get the call? Let's take a look.

The case for Karlsson

Karlsson logged a lot of minutes for Sweden and spent time paired with Mattias Ekholm at the 4 Nations. Ekholm allowed him to do his thing in the offensive zone while covering for him in case he made a mistake. Speaking of errors, they were few and far between since the Swedish coaching staff had a strong plan for him. They let him move the puck up the ice while he maintained strong gap control in his own zone and looked like his old self.

He finished the tournament with one goal and three points in three games and finished the 2024-25 season with 11 goals and 53 points in 82 games. He was the primary source of offense from the blue line for the Penguins and was tied for fifth among NHL defensemen in 5v5 points last season with 33.

Sweden's defense is deep, but it lacks someone who can do what he can on the right side. Karlsson was asked about the Olympics after Sweden's 4 Nations ended and confirmed that the team will be better when the event comes around.

"We'll be better," Karlsson told TNT's Jackie Redmond.

Unless something crazy happens, he'll be in Milan representing his country next year.

The case for Rakell

Rakell is coming off a career season with the Penguins, finishing with 35 goals and 70 points in 81 games. It was his first 35-goal and 70-point season of his career.

He got to spend a lot of minutes with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and was electric at both 5v5 and the power play. 26 of his 35 goals came at 5v5, and he had an overall shooting percentage of 17.2%, the second-highest of his career. The only season that Rakell had a higher shooting percentage was 2016-17, when it was 18.6% with the Anaheim Ducks. He finished that year with 33 goals and 51 points in 71 games.

Rakell was a late addition to Sweden's roster at the 4 Nations, as Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson was injured. He got to play with William Nylander and Mika Zibanejad in the top six and never looked out of place. In fact, he was getting good opportunities and setting up some of his teammates for chances.

The roster for that event was capped at 23, while the Olympic roster will be capped at 25. Assuming (William) Karlsson is healthy, he'll be on the roster, which means Rakell will have to snag one of those last two spots that will be available.

Like its defense, Sweden has a deep group of forwards, but Rakell has shown that he belongs on the team. He's been a 28+ goal scorer and has compiled at least 60 points in two of the last three seasons.

The final Olympic rosters will be announced at a later date.

