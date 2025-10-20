Malkin Looking To Continue Hot Start This Week

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has been one of the best players in the NHL to start the 2025-26 season.

He started the season with a bang, notching two assists in the Penguins' 3-0 win over the New York Rangers in the season opener, and has stayed hot since, compiling two goals and nine points in six games. He has only been pointless in one game thus far, and it came on October 11 when the Penguins got blown out by the Rangers, 6-1.

Malkin has been driving offense on his line and has found some great chemistry with Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau. It felt like Brazeau was on the line as a placeholder due to injuries, but he's off to such a great start that there's no reason to take him away from Malkin.

Malkin has even moved up to No. 28 on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He just passed Brendan Shanahan on the list and has 1,355 all-time points. He's only 15 away from passing Johnny Bucyk for No. 27 on the list.

This week's slate will provide him with plenty of opportunities to keep up his great start. The Penguins will play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. He has 13 goals and 30 points in 24 games against the Canucks, 19 goals and 52 points in 48 career games against the Panthers, and 19 goals and 49 points in 40 games against the Blue Jackets.

Let's see what this week brings for one of the greatest players in franchise history.

