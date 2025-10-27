New Penguins Forward Has Been Very Good Addition

During this off-season, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Anthony Mantha to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. This was after the 31-year-old winger was limited to only 13 games last season with the Calgary Flames due to injury, where he recorded four goals, seven points, and a plus-6 rating.

Now, the Penguins' decision to sign Mantha is already looking like a very good one.

Mantha has made an immediate impact for the Penguins this season, as he has recorded four goals, four assists, eight points, and a plus-3 rating in nine games. With numbers like these, he has been a nice addition to the Penguins' top six early on and has looked good playing on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Justin Brazeau.

Mantha is not showing any signs of slowing down either, as he scored a goal and recorded an assist in the Penguins' most recent contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 25. He also has four points over his last four games.

Nevertheless, with the way Mantha is playing right now, it is hard not to like this move for the Penguins. It will be very interesting to see how he builds on his hot start to the season, but there is no question that he is doing his job for the Metropolitan Division club.