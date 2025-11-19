NHL Rumors: 2 Penguins Stars Make New Trade Board

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a good start to the 2025-26 season, as they have a 10-5-4 record and are third in the Metropolitan Division standings. Yet, even with the Penguins exceeding expectations early on, their players are continuing to create buzz in the rumor mill as trade candidates.

In his most recent trade board for The Athletic, Chris Johnston included Pittsburgh Penguins stars Bryan Rust and Erik Karlsson.

Rust was given the No. 14 spot on Johnston's latest trade board. The 33-year-old winger was the subject of trade rumors throughout the off-season, but ended up staying put. He has certainly been one of the reasons for the Penguins' hot start to this season, as he has recorded five goals and 15 points in 17 games. This is after he set career highs with 31 goals, 34 assists, and 65 points in 71 games this past season with Pittsburgh.

Karlsson, on the other hand, was given the No. 24 spot on Johnston's list. Like Rust, the veteran blueliner has been in the rumor mill for a while. He would be a nice pickup for a team looking for more offense from the point, as he is still impactful at this stage of his career. In 19 games so far this season, he has recorded one goal, 12 assists, 13 points, and a plus-6 rating.