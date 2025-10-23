NHL Rumors: 2 Penguins Stars Named Top Trade Candidates

Throughout the 2025 NHL off-season, Pittsburgh Penguins wingers Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell were heavily discussed in the rumor mill. Yet, once the 2025-26 season got here, Rust and Rakell remained with the Penguins.

Now, trade rumors are now continuing to surround Rust and Rakell now that we are inching closer to November.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Chris Johnston named Rust and Rakell among the NHL's top early-season trade candidates. Rust was given the No. 2 spot by Johnston, while Rakell was right after him at No. 3.

Given all the questions about Rust and Rakell's futures in Pittsburgh this summer, it is not necessarily surprising to see them be named top trade candidates again. This is especially so when noting that they both have high trade values, and the Penguins are focusing on the future rather than the present.

Rust has appeared in five games so far this season, where he has recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating. Rakell, on the other hand, has been red-hot to start the campaign, posting two goals and six points in his first seven games.

It will be very interesting to see what happens with Rust and Rakell, but they will be players to watch as we get closer to the deadline.