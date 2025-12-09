NHL Rumors: 2 Potential Trade Fits For Penguins' Tristan Jarry

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time. It has carried over to this season, and it makes sense with the Penguins having two promising young goalies in Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov.

Jarry is also in the middle of a strong bounce-back season, as he has a 9-2-1 record, a 2.54 goals-against average, and a .913 save percentage in 13 games so far this campaign. Due to this, the Penguins could be in a position to sell high on the 10-year veteran.

With this, let's look at two teams that could make sense as landing spots for Jarry if the Penguins decide to move him.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have been heavily linked to Jarry this season, and it was recently confirmed by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that Edmonton is interested in the Penguins goalie. It makes sense, as the Oilers need serious help between the pipes, and Jarry would give them that.

Yet, the big obstacle in a potential Jarry to Edmonton trade is his $5.375 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season. The Penguins and Oilers would need to find a way to make a trade work out financially, but on paper, Edmonton looks like a great fit for Jarry.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens could make for an intriguing landing spot for Jarry if they are looking to make an upgrade. Sam Montembeault is in the middle of a nightmare season with the Canadiens, as he has a .861 save percentage and a 3.61 goals-against average in 14 games so far.

The Canadiens have Jakub Dobes and an exciting prospect in Jacob Fowler, but if they want immediate help between the pipes ahead of the playoffs, Jarry could make for a good addition.