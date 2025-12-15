NHL Rumors: 5 Penguins Trade Candidates If Season Goes South

The Pittsburgh Penguins are struggling big time. With their 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth on Dec. 14, the Penguins have now lost their fifth straight game. Their loss to the Mammoth was also the second game in a row where they blew a multi-goal lead in the third period, so things are just not going well for Pittsburgh right now.

If the Penguins continue to struggle like this as the season carries on, they could very well end up being sellers this season. If this ends up being the case, these five players should be watched as trade candidates.

Rickard Rakell

Rakell was a popular name in the rumor mill this summer, and he would likely be a popular target if the Penguins end up selling. Teams looking for a top-six winger would love to land a player like Rakell.

Bryan Rust

Rust is another Penguins top-six winger who was among the NHL's top trade candidates this summer. If the Penguins end up dropping in the standings, the 33-year-old winger could be a very big trade chip for them to dangle.

Erik Karlsson

Questions about Karlsson's future in Pittsburgh have come up for quite some time. While his contract could be hard for the Penguins to move, teams looking for more offense from the point could target him, especially if Pittsburgh is willing to retain some of his salary.

Anthony Mantha

If the Penguins find themselves out of a playoff spot, Mantha could be a player they look to move. Mantha is a pending UFA having a solid season, so he could generate interest from playoff clubs as a potential rental.

Stuart Skinner

The recently acquired Skinner could also be a trade chip for the Penguins if they view youngsters Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov as big parts of their future. Skinner is a pending UFA and could generate some interest from teams looking for goalie help if he bounces back after being traded to Pittsburgh.