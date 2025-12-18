NHL Rumors: Could New Penguins Defender Be Trade Chip?

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a big move last week, as they traded goaltender Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers. One of the pieces the Penguins got back from the Oilers in the trade was veteran defenseman Brett Kulak.

Kulak has the potential to be a nice addition to the Penguins' roster. When playing at his best, the 31-year-old is a reliable defenseman who plays a smart game. He certainly showed this during this past season with the Oilers, as he recorded seven goals and 25 points in 82 games.

Yet, with Kulak being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and the Penguins having a ton of defensemen, could he end up being a potential trade chip for Pittsburgh this season? It seems possible.

During a recent appearance on the NHL Network, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman brought up the possibility of the Penguins trading Kulak this campaign.

"I think Kulak is a better player than he's shown this season," Friedman said. "He's had a really rough year. I've always liked him. It will be interesting to see if they flip him for more."

With Kulak being a proven veteran defenseman with plenty of playoff experience, it is certainly possible that he could generate interest from contenders this season. He is a solid bottom-pairing defenseman who can kill penalties, so he would be a nice depth pickup for a playoff club to bring in if the Penguins decide to shop him.