NHL Rumors: Penguins Goalie Makes New Trade Board

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry has been given the No. 8 spot on Lyle Richardson's NHL Trade Targets Rankings for Bleacher Report.

Jarry has been the subject of trade rumors before, and it has carried over to the season. Because of this, it makes sense that he is being considered among the top trade candidates in the NHL right now. This is especially so when noting that the Penguins are retooling and Jarry is in the middle of a bounce-back season.

In 11 games so far this campaign, Jarry has recorded an 8-2-0 record, a .911 save percentage, and a 2.57 goals-against average. This is after he had a 16-12-6 record, a .892 save percentage, and a 3.12 goals-against average in 36 games last season for Pittsburgh.

With how well Jarry is playing this season, it would be understandable if he generated interest from clubs looking for goaltending help near the deadline. Yet, the Penguins could also very well decide to keep him around if he keeps playing well. This is because he is signed until the end of the 2027-28 season, carrying a $5.375 million cap hit.

In 304 career games over 10 seasons with the Penguins, Jarry has recorded a 160-99-31 record, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.74 goals-against average.