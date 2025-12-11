NHL Rumors: Penguins Goalie On Latest Trade Board

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry has been the subject of trade rumors for much of this season. With Jarry having a bounce-back season and the Penguins retooling, questions have naturally come up about the veteran goalie's future in Pittsburgh.

Now, Jarry is continuing to be discussed as a trade candidate, as he has made Greg Wyshynski's latest trade board for ESPN.

When noting that Jarry has been discussed often in the rumor mill, especially lately, it is understandable that he has been included on this trade board. As Wyshynski noted, the team that has been most connected to Jarry has been the Edmonton Oilers. However, other teams needing help between the pipes could very well pursue Jarry if he continues to play well.

Jarry has appeared in 13 games so far this season with the Penguins, where he has posted a 9-2-1 record, a .913 save percentage, and a 2.54 goals-against average. With numbers like these, he has been a significant reason for the Penguins' strong start to the 2025-26 season.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens between Jarry and the Penguins from here. The possibility of the Penguins selling high on him is there, but it would also be understandable if kept him.