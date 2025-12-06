NHL Rumors: Penguins Have Interesting Potential Sabres Target

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a nice start to the 2025-26 season. After entering the campaign expected by many to be among the worst teams in the NHL, they have started the year with a 14-7-5 record. With this, they are currently third in the Metropolitan Division standings.

If the Penguins continue to stay on the right side of the standings and are in a playoff spot near the deadline, it would be understandable if they looked to add to their roster. One specific area they could look to improve in this scenario is the left side of their defense.

Because of this, one player whom the Penguins should seriously consider pursuing is Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram.

If the Penguins landed Byram, he would instantly give the left side of their top four a major boost. Furthermore, he would also provide the Penguins another option to work with for both their power play and penalty kill if acquired.

Byram also stands out as a potential fit for the Penguins because he is still young at 24 years old. Thus, he could work well on a retooling club like Pittsburgh if brought in.

In 28 games so far this season with the Sabres, Byram has posted six goals, seven assists, 13 points, and 34 blocks.