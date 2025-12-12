NHL Trade Rumors: 3 Penguins Who Could Be Traded Next

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a major move on Dec. 12, trading goaltender Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers in a multi-player deal. Jarry had been heavily linked to the Oilers this month, and now a trade has come to fruition.

With the Penguins trading Jarry, let's take a look at three Penguins who have the potential to be traded next.

Bryan Rust

Rust was the subject of trade rumors throughout the summer, and it is fair to wonder if he could be a player the Penguins listen to offers for near the deadline. The 33-year-old winger would have the potential to get the Penguins a major return in a potential deal, especially when noting that he has a bargain $5.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28. However, if the Penguins keep staying hot, they likely will keep Rust.

Erik Karlsson

Karlsson is another Penguin who has been in the rumor mill for quite some time. His contract is the biggest obstacle in a potential trade, but if the Penguins are open to retaining some of his salary, that could open the door to a move. Teams looking for more offense from the point and help on the power play could consider taking a shot on the skilled blueliner.

Stuart Skinner

While the Penguins just landed Skinner from the Oilers in the Jarry trade, it is fair to wonder if his time in Pittsburgh will be short. Skinner is a pending UFA, and the Penguins have two promising young goalies in Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov. Thus, it is hard to see Skinner being a long-term fit on the Penguins, and it would be understandable if Pittsburgh made him available.