Penguins Activate & Assign 2 Prospects To AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have activated forward Rutger McGroarty and goaltender Joel Blomqvist from season-opening injured reserve.

In addition, both McGroarty and Blomqvist have been assigned to Pittsburgh's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

McGroarty played in his first eight career NHL games this past season with Pittsburgh, where he recorded one goal, two assists, three points, 12 hits, and an even plus/minus rating. Down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the 2024-25 season, he posted 14 goals, 25 assists, 39 points, and 37 penalty minutes.

Blomqvist, on the other hand, had a 4-9-1 record, a 3.81 goals-against average, and a .885 save percentage in his first 15 career NHL games last season with Pittsburgh. He also had an 8-7-3 record, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.84 goals-against average in 18 games last season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

With McGroarty and Blomqvist being two key prospects in the Penguins' system, it is certainly good news that they are ready to start their seasons. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact they can make with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from here.