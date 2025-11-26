Penguins Activate Two Players From IR, Option Murashov To AHL

Ahead of their Thanksgiving Eve tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, the Pittsburgh Penguins made a few roster moves that signify they're surely but slowly getting healthier.

Forward Ville Koivunen and goaltender Tristan Jarry were activated from injured reserve, while rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov was re-assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate.

The moves came a day after forward Sam Poulin was also re-assigned to WBS, which cleared the space for both moves to be made.

Koivunen, 22, has just two points in 11 games this season and is still seeking his first NHL goal 19 games into his career. With the Penguins injury-depleted at forward - and scoring depth drying up - welcoming Koivunen back to the lineup should help provide an offensive boost, as he was starting to build some momentum before his brief IR stint.

Buffalo Sabres At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to get two big points over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

In addition, center Tristan Broz is making his NHL debut Wednesday, which should also help bolster the team's scoring depth. Koivunen will play on the third line with Broz, as they skated together quite a bit during their time in WBS.

Jarry, 30, is enjoying a nice bounceback campaign after a rocky one last season. The 6-foot-4, 201-pound netminder is 5-2-0 with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage on the season, and his last game was a Nov. 3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in which he surrendered four goals on 20 shots against.

'He's A Great Player': Tristan Broz Confirmed To Make NHL Debut Wednesday Against Buffalo Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins' forward prospect Tristan Broz will make his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres On Wednesday

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!