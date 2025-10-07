Penguins Announce Final 23-Man Roster

After a grueling few weeks of training camp, the Pittsburgh Penguins' roster has finally been solidified for the start of the 2025-26 season.

On Monday, the Penguins - along with all 31 other NHL teams - were required to submit final NHL rosters prior to the 5:00 p.m. ET deadline. Pittsburgh did reduce its roster to 23 on Sunday after a group of players cleared waivers and were re-assigned to the AHL, but it was not official until Monday.

The roster features 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders, and it will include two top prospects in Harrison Brunicke and Ben Kindel, who are confirmed to be in the lineup Tuesday against the New York Rangers. They will be the first pair of teenagers to debut together for the Penguins since Jordan Staal and Kris Letang in 2006.

Here is the full 23-man roster for the Penguins to begin the season:

Forwards (13)

11 - Filip Hallander

16 - Justin Brazeau

18 - Tommy Novak

19 - Connor Dewar

39 - Anthony Mantha

41 - Ville Koivunen

46 - Blake Lizotte

53 - Philip Tomasino

55 - Noel Acciari

67 - Rickard Rakell

71 - Evgeni Malkin

81 - Ben Kindel

87 - Sidney Crosby

Even though rosters were trimmed to 23 on Saturday, there was no guarantee that the Pittsburgh Penguins were going to carry those exact 23 players into their season opener against former head coach Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Defensemen (8)

5 - Ryan Shea

24 - Mathew Dumba

28 - Parker Wotherspoon

45 - Harrison Brunicke

58 - Kris Letang

65 - Erik Karlsson

75 - Connor Clifton

82 - Caleb Jones

Goaltenders (2)

35 - Tristan Jarry

37 - Arturs Silovs

The Penguins will face former head coach Mike Sullivan and the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday before they come back home to face the New York Islanders in their home opener on Thursday. Prior to Thursday's game, there will be a celebration marking 20 seasons of the "Big Three" - Crosby, Malkin, and Letang - playing in Pittsburgh.



