Penguins Announce Final 23-Man Roster

After a grueling few weeks of training camp, the Pittsburgh Penguins' roster has finally been solidified for the start of the 2025-26 season.
On Monday, the Penguins - along with all 31 other NHL teams - were required to submit final NHL rosters prior to the 5:00 p.m. ET deadline. Pittsburgh did reduce its roster to 23 on Sunday after a group of players cleared waivers and were re-assigned to the AHL, but it was not official until Monday.
The roster features 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders, and it will include two top prospects in Harrison Brunicke and Ben Kindel, who are confirmed to be in the lineup Tuesday against the New York Rangers. They will be the first pair of teenagers to debut together for the Penguins since Jordan Staal and Kris Letang in 2006.
Here is the full 23-man roster for the Penguins to begin the season:
Forwards (13)
11 - Filip Hallander
16 - Justin Brazeau
18 - Tommy Novak
19 - Connor Dewar
39 - Anthony Mantha
41 - Ville Koivunen
46 - Blake Lizotte
53 - Philip Tomasino
55 - Noel Acciari
67 - Rickard Rakell
71 - Evgeni Malkin
81 - Ben Kindel
87 - Sidney Crosby
Defensemen (8)
5 - Ryan Shea
24 - Mathew Dumba
28 - Parker Wotherspoon
45 - Harrison Brunicke
58 - Kris Letang
65 - Erik Karlsson
75 - Connor Clifton
82 - Caleb Jones
Goaltenders (2)
35 - Tristan Jarry
37 - Arturs Silovs
The Penguins will face former head coach Mike Sullivan and the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday before they come back home to face the New York Islanders in their home opener on Thursday. Prior to Thursday's game, there will be a celebration marking 20 seasons of the "Big Three" - Crosby, Malkin, and Letang - playing in Pittsburgh.
