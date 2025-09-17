Penguins Announce Full 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their full 2025-26 training camp roster on Wednesday, since camp is set to start on Thursday.

They invited 69 players to camp, and the roster is obviously headlined by Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. There are also a lot of other returning players on the roster, including Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Erik Karlsson, Kevin Hayes, Danton Heinen, and Blake Lizotte.

The roster includes 37 forwards, 24 defensemen, and eight goaltenders. One of the goaltenders is Marc-Andre Fleury, who will practice with the team on September 26 before playing in part of the Penguins' preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 27.

Tickets for that game continue to skyrocket since it will be the final time that Penguins fans will get to see Fleury play in a Penguins uniform. Fleury is one of five players attending camp on a professional tryout contract, joining Robby Fabbri, Brett Murray, Cal Burke, and Jake Livingstone.

Some of the top prospects in the Penguins' system will also get to attend camp, including Ville Koivunen, Harrison Brunicke, Sergei Murashov, Emil Pieniniemi, Owen Pickering, and Ben Kindel. There are other prospects who will be there, including Rutger McGroarty, Bill Zonnon, Tanner Howe, and Peyton Kettles, but they aren't cleared to practice since they're injured.

Veteran forward Noel Acciari, who has been with the team for the last two seasons, is also banged up and won't be practicing to start camp.

All training camp practices will be held at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and will be free and open to the public. The first practice is set to get underway on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. ET.

You can view the full training camp roster here.

