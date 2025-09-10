Penguins Announce Prospects Challenge Roster, McGroarty Out

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced their rosters for the 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, which takes place Sept. 11-15.

And there is one particularly notable omission from the roster.

Forward prospect Rutger McGroarty - who was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last summer and debuted with Pittsburgh last season - will not participate in the Prospects Challenge due to an undisclosed injury. 2025 draftees Bill Zonnon and Peyton Kettles will also miss the Challenge because of injury.

McGroarty, 21, missed the last few games of the NHL season as well as the remainder of the AHL season and playoffs due to a lower-body injury sustained in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Apr. 8. It is not known whether or not his current injury is an extension of the one he sustained previously.

The injury statuses of McGroarty, Zonnon, and Kettles will be updated by GM and POHO Kyle Dubas prior to the onset of training camp.

The roster for the Prospects Challenge includes 24 players (14 forwards, eight defensemen, two goaltenders), with some returning players and eight 2025 draft picks. Forwards Ville Koivunen and Tristan Broz as well as defensemen Owen Pickering and Harrison Brunicke are a few of the players returning, while draftees such as goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle, forward Ben Kindel, and defenseman Quinn Beauchesne will be making their Prospects Challenge debuts.

Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2025: Young Forward Keeps Getting Better And Better

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have shifted the focus to youth and development.

Here is the full roster for the Prospects Challenge:

Forwards:

- Tristan Broz

- Atley Calvert

- Jordan Charron

- Kale Dach

- Brayden Edwards

- Max Graham

- Avery Hayes

- Travis Hayes

- Ben Kindel

- Gabe Klassen

- Ville Koivunen

- Ryan Miller

- Nolan Renwick

- Carter Sanderson

Defensemen:

- Quinn Beauchesne

- Harrison Brunicke

- Finn Harding

- Daniel Laatsch

- Brady Peddle

- Owen Pickering

- Emil Pieniniemi

- Chase Pietila



Goaltenders:

- Gabriel D'Aigle

- Sergei Murashov

4 Penguins Who Could Surprise In 2025-26

It’s no secret that the expectations for the Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t exactly sky-high this season. The team is somewhere in the midst of a rebuild, and there is uncertainty regarding the futures of several players on the roster.

The Penguins are one of five teams participating in the annual event, with the others being the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, and Boston Bruins. They will play in three games, including their first against the Bruins on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and their second against the Blue Jackets on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh will conclude the challenge - same as last season - against Buffalo on Monday, Sept. 15 at 12:00 p.m. The Penguins will look to follow up on their performance in last season's challenge, when they were the only team to finish a clean 3-0.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!