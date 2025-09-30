Penguins Announce Roster For Wednesday's Preseason Game Against Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins have two preseason games remaining before opening the regular season next Tuesday against the New York Rangers, and both are against the Buffalo Sabres.

They will host the Sabres on Wednesday before going to Buffalo on Friday for what will probably be the "dress rehearsal" game. The Penguins released their roster for Wednesday's game, and it's similar to the rosters they've used for other preseason games.

2025 first-round pick Benjamin Kindel is set to play in his fifth preseason game after he was the best player on the ice against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. He opened the scoring in the first period after starting the breakout in the defensive zone before showcasing his release when he cut to the middle of the offensive zone. He continues to look more comfortable in each game he plays in.

Ville Koivunen, Avery Hayes, Tristan Broz, Filip Hallander, Owen Pickering, and Harrison Brunicke are also on the roster and are battling for opening-night roster spots. Forward Noel Acciari, who has been injured during training camp and most of the preseason, is on the roster, too.

Here's the full roster:

Forwards

Filip Hallander

Robby Fabbri

Joona Koppanen

Sam Poulin

Tristan Broz

Ville Koivunen

Danton Heinen

Blake Lizotte

Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Philip Tomasino

Noel Acciari

Ben Kindel

Avery Hayes

Defensemen

Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Shea

Matt Dumba

Ryan Graves

Owen Pickering

Harrison Brunicke

Philip Kemp

Goaltenders

Arturs Silovs

Filip Larsson

The Penguins will have a morning skate in Cranberry on Wednesday before hosting the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Fans in the Pittsburgh area can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'

