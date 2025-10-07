Penguins At Rangers Preview: Dan Muse Looks To Get His First Win As Head Coach

The regular season is finally here! The Pittsburgh Penguins will open the 2025-26 season inside Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse is looking to win his first game as an NHL head coach against the team he coached the previous two years. He was an assistant coach under Peter Laviolette for the last two seasons before the Penguins hired him as their new head coach during the offseason.

On the other side, Mike Sullivan is trying to get his first win as the head coach of the Rangers after they hired him during the offseason. He was with the Penguins for 10 seasons before he and the team agreed to part ways after the 2024-25 season.

The Penguins lost the season series against the Rangers last year (1-3) and are hoping to change that this year. Here's a look at the expected Penguins' lines for tonight's game.

Forwards

Koivunen-Crosby-Rakell

Mantha-Malkin-Brazeau

Novak-Kindel-Tomasino

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensemen

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Jones-Brunicke

Goaltenders

Silovs

Jarry

Top prospects Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke will make their NHL debuts on Tuesday night after having great training camps. Brunicke was really close to making the roster last year and did even more this year to make the opening-night roster.

Kindel continued to improve throughout camp and passed each test that came his way during the preseason. He may not stay up past the nine-game trial, but the coaching staff is at least rewarding him for his outstanding camp.

Arturs Silovs will get the start in goal over Tristan Jarry after Jarry struggled during the Penguins' last preseason game. He gave up three goals on 19 shots against the Buffalo Sabres last Friday and will start the regular season as the backup goaltender.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

