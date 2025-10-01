Penguins At Sabres Preseason Preview: Getting Close To More Roster Decisions

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play their penultimate preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo on Wednesday.

It's the first of two preseason games against the Sabres this week. The two teams will reconvene in Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Penguins are once again fielding a young lineup in this preseason game, as they are giving these players a chance to try and secure spots on the opening-night roster. Top prospect Benjamin Kindel is set to play in his fifth preseason game and continues to look more comfortable in each game he suits up in.

Kindel will be on a line with Ville Koivunen and Avery Hayes again after that trio dominated the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Koivunen and Hayes are two other young players trying to win full-time spots and have also had great training camps and preseasons.

Filip Hallander, Tristan Broz, Danton Heinen, and Philip Tomasino are a few other forwards who will be in this lineup. Defensively, fans will see Owen Pickering paired with Harrison Brunicke again, which has been a staple throughout camp and the preseason.

According to head coach Dan Muse, goaltender Arturs Silovs will play the full game, following fellow goaltender Tristan Jarry's full game appearance on Monday. Silovs is competing for the backup goaltender job for this season.

The Sabres will ice some of their veteran players in this game, including Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Alex Tuch, Jason Zucker, and Michael Kesselring. Kesselring was acquired in the JJ Peterka deal earlier this year and will play big minutes for them on the blue line.

Wednesday's game will start at 7 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'

