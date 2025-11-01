Penguins' Big Power Forward Out With Injury

It appears that the Pittsburgh Penguins will be without one of their top scorers for at least the next several days.

On Saturday, Penguins' head coach Dan Muse announced that forward Justin Brazeau is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not play against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Philip Tomasino - who has been scratched for all but four of Pittsburgh's 12 games this season - appears primed to take his place in the lineup.

Brazeau, 27, has been a bit of a revelation for the Penguins this season. The 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward has six goals and 12 points in 12 games and has been skating alongside Evgeni Malkin and Anthony Mantha, both of whom are also off to hot starts this season.

The big forward with soft hands and good hockey sense has been a huge part of the puzzle in the earlygoing for a Pittsburgh team that sits tied with the Colorado Avalanche atop the NHL in league standings and in points with 18, and they are also tied with the Avs for the league's best goal differential with a plus-13.

Prior to his stint in Pittsburgh, Brazeau, undrafted, spent time with the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild, where he registered a combined 16 goals and 29 points in 95 career NHL games.

The Penguins will take on the Jets Saturday before heading to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs Monday to conclude their four-game road trip. They will play Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals for the first time this season on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face one of their toughest tests yet on Saturday.

