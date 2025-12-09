Penguins Call Up 2 Forwards As Injury Bug Bites

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Dec. 9 that forwards Evgeni Malkin and Blake Lizotte are now considered week-to-week with their upper-body injuries. Due to this, the Penguins placed both forwards on injured reserve (IR).

Now, with the injury bug continuing to bite the Penguins, they have called up two players from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins have announced that they have recalled forwards Danton Heinen and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Heinen has played in nine games so far this season with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded one assist, two penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating. He has been dominating the AHL so far this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recording six goals, 12 assists, 18 points, and a plus-10 rating in 12 games.

Poulin, on the other hand, has recorded zero points and a minus-2 rating in two games this season with Pittsburgh. However, like Heinen, he has been making a big impact in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2025-26. In 21 games with the AHL club this campaign, he has recorded nine goals, 11 assists, 20 points, and a plus-8 rating.

This is a good opportunity for Heinen and Poulin to try to prove to the Penguins that they deserve to be on the NHL roster.