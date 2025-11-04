Penguins Call Up 3 Players & Announce Several Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have recalled Danton Heinen, Ryan Graves, and Sergei Murashov from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Yet, these are not the only roster moves the Penguins have made. Pittsburgh also shared that Owen Pickering has been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Noel Acciari, Justin Brazeau, and Tristan Jarry have all been placed on injured reserve.

Heinen has played in 10 games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he has recorded five goals, nine assists, and 14 points.

Graves has also had a solid start to the season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as he has posted one goal, seven points, and a plus-9 rating in 10 games.

Murashov was just named the AHL Goaltender of the Month due to his strong start to the season. In seven games with this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has posted a 5-2-0 record, a .931 save percentage, and a 1.73 goals-against average.

Pickering has played in four games this season with Pittsburgh, where he has zero points, two penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating. He has also posted one goal and three assists in seven games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

Acciari left the Penguins' most recent game against the Toronto Maple Leafs early after suffering an injury. In 13 games this season for Pittsburgh, he has posted three assists and a plus-3 rating.

Brazeau has had an awesome start to the season, so it is unfortunate that he is sidelined. In 12 games so far this season with the Penguins, he has recorded six goals and 12 points.

As for Jarry, the veteran goalie has a 5-2-0 record, a .911 save percentage, and a 2.60 goals-against average in seven games so far this season.