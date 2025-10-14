Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Returns To Practice On Monday

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left during the third period of Saturday's game against the New York Rangers after getting banged up, but it doesn't appear to be serious.

He traveled to California with the rest of his teammates for the annual California trip and was on the ice for Monday's practice. He was skating on a pairing with Harrison Brunicke.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse confirmed after practice that Letang being on the left side with Brunicke was just for practice. He hasn't decided if Letang will play on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Still, the fact that he was paired with Brunicke could be a sign that those two will play together on Tuesday. Letang would be on his regular side on the right, while Brunicke may slide over to the left.

Parker Wotherspoon was still on the top pairing with Erik Karlsson, while Matt Dumba was on the third pair with Ryan Shea. Dumba would be coming in for Caleb Jones, who struggled on Saturday against the Rangers.

The Penguins will have a morning skate on Tuesday before the game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!