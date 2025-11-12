Penguins' Fast Start Has Erik Karlsson's Fingerprints All Over It

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson was involved in a lot of trade rumors during this offseason.

He was coming off his second season with the Penguins after they acquired him from the San Jose Sharks before the 2023-24 season. Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas was trying to give this core one more push toward contention before he pivoted and started rebuilding at the 2024 trade deadline with the Jake Guentzel trade, since the Penguins were outside the playoff picture at the time. They tried to make a late-season push for the playoffs, but fell three points short.

Dubas has kept the same plan since that trade deadline and wants to return the Penguins to contention as urgently as possible. It felt like Karlsson wasn't going to be part of those plans after the 2024-25 season, but Dubas opted to hold onto Karlsson during the offseason, and it's been a great decision.

Karlsson is off to a tremendous start to the 2025-26 season, compiling one goal and 12 points in 17 games. His one goal came against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 3, and it was a blistering shot.

He's been showcasing his playmaking ability at 5v5 and on the power play, the latter of which was a bit of a struggle for him these last two years. He wasn't even quarterbacking the top power play unit for most of last year (that job belonged to Matt Grzelcyk), but he has been great in the role this year. He's making the right reads at the point and using his elite skating ability to his advantage.

At 5v5, he's driving offense and is even holding his own in his own end. Part of it has to do with how steady Parker Wotherspoon has been as his partner, but you're not seeing him out to lunch nearly as much in his own zone like you did these previous two seasons. Speaking of the Karlsson-Wotherspoon pair, the two have played 243:32 at 5v5 this season, and when they're on the ice, the Penguins have had 52.7% of the shot attempts, 54% of the scoring chances, 57.4% of the high-danger chances, and 60% of the actual goals (9-6).

Dan Muse and Co. were never going to change Karlsson's playstyle. He's the best offensive defenseman of his generation for a reason. However, there was the opportunity to tweak certain aspects of his game, and so far, that has all worked to perfection. He's not being too aggressive in his pinches, like you'd see under former head coach Mike Sullivan. His positioning has also been outstanding. He's taking those top-pairing minutes and running with them.

Karlsson has even gotten some time on the penalty kill, which hasn't always been the case during his Penguins tenure. He spent a combined 78 minutes on the penalty kill these last two seasons and is already up to 31:45 of penalty kill time in just 17 games this year. He hasn't missed a beat on that unit and has done a great job getting his stick in shooting lanes and winning puck battles down low, leading to clears. It's part of the reason the Penguins rank seventh in the league with an 84.3% PK.

Overall, Karlsson is a big reason why the Penguins are off to a 9-5-3 start and is proving Dubas right for holding onto him during the offseason. He's also trying to secure a roster spot on the Swedish Olympic team after he was on the 4 Nations Face-Off team back in February. He was on a pairing with Mattias Ekholm, and they had great chemistry together. Nobody should be surprised if they get more minutes this coming February, especially if they both make the team.

Karlsson is set to play in his home country on Friday and Sunday, as the Penguins take part in this year's NHL Global Series. They'll play the Nashville Predators in both games before returning to Pittsburgh next week.

We're only a little over a month into the season, but so far, Karlsson is doing an outstanding job silencing his naysayers.

(Data via Natural Stat Trick).

