Penguins Forward Ben Kindel Notches First Career Assist On Thursday

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel had five goals in his first 12 NHL games going into Thursday's contest against the Washington Capitals.

He had yet to record an assist this season, but that changed when he sent a beautiful cross-ice pass to Sidney Crosby for the first goal of the game in the first period. Kindel has been on the top power play unit since Rickard Rakell went down with a hand injury, and has fit in perfectly.

Kindel would later pick up his second career assist in the third period off Bryan Rust's game-winning goal with 8:44 left. He flew into the offensive zone and set the puck around the boards to Evgeni Malkin, who found Rust with a beautiful pass at the end of a power play. It was also a spectacular finish from Rust after he hit two posts earlier in the game.

Kindel is the ninth teenager in the Penguins' franchise history to record multiple points in back-to-back games. He continues to get better in each game he plays, even though he's still only 18.

Thursday's win improved the Penguins' overall record to 9-4-2 as they head into a weekend back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings.

