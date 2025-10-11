Penguins' Bryan Rust Activated From Injured Reserve, Top Prospect Sent To AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins will get one of their top forwards back for Saturday's game against the New York Rangers.

Bryan Rust, who missed the first two games of this season due to a lower-body injury he suffered during training camp, is set to play on Saturday after he was activated off injured reserve. He rejoined the team at practice this week and was at Saturday's morning skate with some of his teammates.

Fellow forward Ville Koivunen was assigned to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a corresponding move.

Koivunen struggled on Sidney Crosby's line in the first two games of the season against the Rangers and Islanders, but showed some chemistry with top prospect Benjamin Kindel during the Islanders game when head coach Dan Muse moved him to the third line. Koivunen probably won't be down in WBS for long.

Rust is coming off a career season last year, finishing with a career-high 31 goals and 65 points in 71 games.

Puck drop for Saturday's game will be at 7 p.m. ET.

