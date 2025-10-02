Penguins Forward Bryan Rust Out Week-To-Week

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without one of their best players to start the 2025-26 season.

Forward Bryan Rust will be out for a minimum of two weeks with a lower-body injury after he left Wednesday's practice early.

This means he will at least miss the first four games of the regular season against the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Rangers again, and Anaheim Ducks. He'd have an opportunity to return on October 16 against the Los Angeles Kings if he heals quickly.

Rust had the best season of his career last year, finishing with 31 goals and 65 points in 71 games. His 31 goals and 65 points are career-highs.

His absence could open up a spot for top forward prospect Benjamin Kindel since he's been phenomenal during training camp and the preseason. There's a chance he could get the nine-game trial to open the year before the Penguins have to decide if he goes back to the WHL or sticks with the main club.

The Penguins will play their final preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday before opening the regular season against the Rangers on Tuesday.

