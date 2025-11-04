Penguins Forward Exits Maple Leafs Matchup With Injury

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari exited the club's Nov. 3 matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs early due to an upper-body injury.

Acciari was limited to only two shifts and 1:10 of ice time in the Penguins' contest against the Maple Leafs. Thus, it was an incredibly short night for the gritty forward.

Acciari has appeared in 13 games so far this season with the Penguins, where he has recorded three assists, 10 blocks, 12 penalty minutes, 18 hits, and a plus-3 rating. This is after he posted five goals, seven assists, 12 points, and 180 hits in 79 games with the Penguins during this past season.