Penguins Forward Clears Waivers

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed Philip Tomasino on waivers on Tuesday after continuing to struggle on Sunday against the Nashville Predators.

Tomasino has been in and out of the lineup this year, but when he has been in, he hasn't been effective. He has no goals and only one assist in nine games this year.

Teams had 24 hours to put a claim in on Tomasino, but none did, allowing him to clear waivers on Wednesday.

Tomasino is now eligible to be sent down to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He wouldn't count as a "veteran" in the AHL because he's still only 24 years old.

Tomasino was originally acquired by the Penguins from the Predators during the 2024-25 season and compiled 11 goals and 23 points in 50 games with the Penguins last year.

The Penguins will be back in action on Friday night against the Minnesota Wild.

