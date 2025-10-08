Penguins Forward Returns To Practice On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Penguins got some good news on the injury front after Tuesday's 3-0 shutout victory over the New York Rangers.

Forward Bryan Rust returned to practice for the first time in about a week on Wednesday. He suffered a lower-body injury at the end of training camp, leading to Penguins PR announcing that he'd be out for a minimum of two weeks on October 2.

If that timeline holds, he'll be ready to come back next week when the Penguins make their annual California trip.

Rust appeared in one game during the preseason and was present throughout camp before getting banged up.

He had a career season last year, finishing with 31 goals and 65 points in 71 games. He'll likely be back in the top six once he's ready to return.

Rust has spent his entire career with the Penguins and has compiled 203 goals and 437 points in 638 games.

