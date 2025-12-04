Penguins' GM Kyle Dubas Provides Injury Updates On Key Players

For the first time in a while, there is now some clarity on the Pittsburgh Penguins' injury situation.

On Wednesday's GM Show, Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas provided some clarity on the statuses of forwards Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, and Rickard Rakell. Brazeau and Acciari made the trip to Tampa Bay with the Penguins, as they play the Lightning Thursday then head to Dallas to take on the Stars Sunday.

However, that doesn't mean they'll hit the ice in the next two games. Dubas told Josh Getzoff on the GM Show that Brazeau and Acciari should be out roughly another seven to 10 days, while Rakell will still be out another three to four weeks.

Brazeau, 27, and Acciari, 34, both missed all of November with upper-body injuries. Brazeau had six goals and 12 points in 12 games prior to his injury, while Acciari had led Penguins' forwards in hits and blocked shots at the time of his injury.

Rakell, 32, was injured in an Oct. 25 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets when a shot block hit his left hand, which required surgery to repair the break. He had three goals and eight points in nine games at the time, and he was playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust.

Two Penguins Forwards Returned To Practice On Wednesday

Since all three players went down, the Penguins had a 4-5-3 in the month of November after getting off to an 8-2-2 start. However, they have won three out of their last four games and have gotten some reinforcements in Rutger McGroarty and Boko Imama, both of whom were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) prior to Monday's win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

After Dallas on Sunday, the Penguins return home to face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and begin a five-game homestand.

